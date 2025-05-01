From Curries to Kebabs: Delicious Indian Meat Recipes
If you're looking for a classic Indian meat recipe, we've got a great selection of meat dishes from India to ensure you dine in style.
Carne diem with these sensational Indian meat ideas! From time-honoured classics such as lamb rogan josh, the legendary chicken tikka masala, and a winter-warming biryani, to tasty twists on tradition, including a boozy brandied chicken curry with grapes and a pulled pork Indian shepherd’s pie, our Indian meat dishes are sure to curry favour with your friends and family!
Spicy chicken burgers and curried meatballs are family favourites, and if you’re feeling adventurous, a vindaloo packs more than a little heat! Impress your guests with marinated spatchcock quails on a bed of jewelled rice, while for a sweet and savoury sensation, look no further than a crunchy peanut butter, turkey and coconut curry.
Our Indian meat recipes are a cut above!
Featured Indian Meat Recipes
There are so many great Indian meat recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
How To Make Britain's All Time Favourite Chicken Tikka Masala | Madhur Jaffrey's Curry Nation
After learning more about how Britain embraced Indian cuisine and made it its own, Madhur Jaffrey shows how to make her version of the beloved Chicken Tikka Masala.
Lamb Curry
Succulent lamb bathing in a cream of coconut milk and spices, this recipe for the Indian-inspired lamb curry is just what you need to warm up a wintry evening.