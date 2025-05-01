Indian Meat Recipes

Carne diem with these sensational Indian meat ideas! From time-honoured classics such as lamb rogan josh, the legendary chicken tikka masala, and a winter-warming biryani, to tasty twists on tradition, including a boozy brandied chicken curry with grapes and a pulled pork Indian shepherd’s pie, our Indian meat dishes are sure to curry favour with your friends and family!

Spicy chicken burgers and curried meatballs are family favourites, and if you’re feeling adventurous, a vindaloo packs more than a little heat! Impress your guests with marinated spatchcock quails on a bed of jewelled rice, while for a sweet and savoury sensation, look no further than a crunchy peanut butter, turkey and coconut curry.

Our Indian meat recipes are a cut above!