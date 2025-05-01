Food Network

From Curries to Kebabs: Delicious Indian Meat Recipes

Indian Meat Recipes

Carne diem with these sensational Indian meat ideas! From time-honoured classics such as lamb rogan josh, the legendary chicken tikka masala, and a winter-warming biryani, to tasty twists on tradition, including a boozy brandied chicken curry with grapes and a pulled pork Indian shepherd’s pie, our Indian meat dishes are sure to curry favour with your friends and family!

Spicy chicken burgers and curried meatballs are family favourites, and if you’re feeling adventurous, a vindaloo packs more than a little heat! Impress your guests with marinated spatchcock quails on a bed of jewelled rice, while for a sweet and savoury sensation, look no further than a crunchy peanut butter, turkey and coconut curry

Our Indian meat recipes are a cut above!

Featured Indian Meat Recipes

There are so many great Indian meat recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Vindaloo for Chicken or Lamb

Chicken Masala Curry

almost tandoori chicken

Almost Tandoori Chicken

Cardamom Chicken Gullfrazie

Lamb Shank Rogan Josh

Pulled Pork Indian Shepherd's Pie

Biryani

Chicken Tikka Masala

How To Make Britain's All Time Favourite Chicken Tikka Masala | Madhur Jaffrey's Curry Nation

After learning more about how Britain embraced Indian cuisine and made it its own, Madhur Jaffrey shows how to make her version of the beloved Chicken Tikka Masala.

lamb curry

Lamb Curry

Succulent lamb bathing in a cream of coconut milk and spices, this recipe for the Indian-inspired lamb curry is just what you need to warm up a wintry evening.

Mouthwatering Indian Meat Dishes

Whether you're looking for simple Indian meat recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Sink your teeth into these incredible Indian meat ideas. Michelin maestro Tom Kerridge’s butter chicken curry is a decadent dinner party delight, and if you’re looking for the classics, how about sweet and creamy chicken korma, a Goan beef vindaloo with vinegar, or a roasted lamb curry with garam masala, caraway and apricots. Get your grill on with stunning Indian meat dishes including BBQ tandoori chicken with onion bhajis, spiced rubbed lamb chops with green beans, and crispy roasted chicken with orange and cardamom, while a lamb shank rogan josh brings an authentic taste of traditional Kashmiri cuisine. For a flurry of phenomenal flavours, our Indian meat recipes make for exceptional eating!

All Recipes

Asma Khan's Dosti Roti and Keema Mattar

Asma Khan's Jhal Steak

Asma Khan's Hasher Mangsho Bhuna

Asma Khan's Railway Curry

Asma Khan's Sirka Gosht

Asma Khan's Hariyali Murgh

Asma Khan's Calcutta Haka Chilli Chicken

Tom Kerridge's Butter Chicken Curry

Lamb Rogan Josh

Chicken Tikka or Balti Masala

indian spiced chicken

Indian-Spiced Chicken

Chicken curry

lamb curry

Lamb Curry

'Night 'Night Curry: Roasted Lamb Curry with Garam Masala, Caraway and Apricots

Brandied curry chicken with grapes

Goan Beef Curry with Vinegar: Beef Vindaloo

Spiced Leg of Lamb

Taj maholla! chicken

tandoori chicken

BBQ Tandoori Chicken with Onion Bhajis

Tandoori chicken

Lamb and Potato Korma

Sticky BBQ Back Ribs

Royal Leg of Lamb

Chicken with green curry sauce

