Pistachio Tiramisu
4.00
(1)
This pistachio tiramisu is a game changer that’s both familiar and unexpected. The custard here is streamlined for ease — simply whip the egg yolks until they’re airy and light, add rich, beautifully green pistachio cream, then fold in a luxuriously whipped mascarpone cream. The result is a smooth, creamy base with a delightful crunch from chopped pistachios. Both are layered with coffee-drenched ladyfingers that have a hit of hazelnut flavoured liqueur for an extra layer of nutty depth. Together, the components meld to become a showstopper dessert that’s easy enough to pull off on a Wednesday but fancy enough to serve on a special occasion.
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Ingredients
Custard:
Assembly:
Method
- For the mascarpone custard: Combine the egg yolks, vanilla, sugar and salt in a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment on medium-high speed until doubled in volume and the mixture holds a ribbon when the beaters are lifted, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the pistachio cream and mix to combine, about 30 seconds. Transfer to a large bowl and set aside.
- Clean and dry the stand mixer bowl and whisk attachment. Combine the heavy cream and mascarpone in the stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment and beat on medium-high speed until medium peaks form, 1 to 2 minutes. Be careful not to overmix.
- Fold half of the mascarpone mixture into the egg mixture with a rubber spatula until fully incorporated, then gently fold in the remaining mascarpone mixture until just combined. Refrigerate until ready to assemble.
- To assemble: Pulse the pistachios in a standard or mini food processor until finely chopped. Evenly coat the bottom of a 1.9-litre serving dish with 60g of the ground pistachios. Combine the espresso and hazelnut liqueur in a shallow bowl. Working one at a time, quickly dip half of the ladyfingers into the espresso mixture until soaked but not soggy, 1 to 2 seconds per side. Arrange the ladyfingers over the pistachios in a single layer, breaking them as needed to fill any gaps. Spread half of the mascarpone mixture over the top, followed by 60g of the ground pistachios. Repeat with the remaining ladyfingers and mascarpone mixture.
- Loosely cover with cling film and refrigerate for at least 4 hours, preferably overnight. Sprinkle the remaining 60g of ground pistachios over the top just before serving.
Cook’s Note
The tiramisu can be covered and refrigerated for up to 3 days.
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Overall Rating:
4.00
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