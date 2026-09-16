This pistachio tiramisu is a game changer that’s both familiar and unexpected. The custard here is streamlined for ease — simply whip the egg yolks until they’re airy and light, add rich, beautifully green pistachio cream, then fold in a luxuriously whipped mascarpone cream. The result is a smooth, creamy base with a delightful crunch from chopped pistachios. Both are layered with coffee-drenched ladyfingers that have a hit of hazelnut flavoured liqueur for an extra layer of nutty depth. Together, the components meld to become a showstopper dessert that’s easy enough to pull off on a Wednesday but fancy enough to serve on a special occasion.