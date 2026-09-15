"When I go to an Italian restaurant, I usually order tiramisu for dessert if it's on the menu. I love it as a summer dessert since it's so light. I got to thinking, why not play around with the traditional recipe and do something a little different? I used limoncello, in keeping with the Italian vibe, and added a little ginger for some zing. It's so light and refreshing, a perfect end to a summer meal on a hot night. I like making this when I serve grilled chicken Parmesan. The best part is that you can make it completely in advance."