Sunny's 5-Ingredient Chilli
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Ingredients
Chilli:
Chilli Bar Toppings:
Fried Corn Tortilla Strips:
Method
- In a large pot, add the oil, salt, a few grinds of black pepper and the onions. Cook over medium-high heat until tender, about 6 minutes. Add the chilli powder and beef and break up into bits, cooking until done, about 10 minutes. Add the tomatoes and beans. Stir and cover to cook for 20 minutes. Serve with a bar of toppings and freshly fried corn tortilla strips to use for utensils.
Fried Corn Tortilla Strips:
- Bring at least 2 inches of oil to 175 degrees C in a large heavy pot. Add the tortilla strips one by one and fry in small batches until golden and crisp, about 2 minutes. Remove to a paper-towel-lined plate and immediately sprinkle with salt.
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