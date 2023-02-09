Food Network

Valentine's Day Recipes

Red Velvet Heart Pancakes

These heart-shaped pancakes take breakfast in bed to a new level. Think of a squeeze bottle filled with batter as your kitchen paintbrush: Squirt a heart outline on a hot griddle, let it start to set, and then flood it with more batter for charming less-than-perfect hotcakes.

Romantic Meals for Two

Love is in the kitchen this Valentine's Day with these romantic recipes, perfect for two.

Chocolate Fondue

Salsa Oysters

Rib Eye Steak with Onion Blue Cheese Sauce

Spaghetti Napoletana Style

Heart-Shaped Lasagna Bundt

Grilled Double Lamb Chops with Pomegranate-Mint Pesto

Flamin' Hot Cheeto Mozzarella Hearts

Duck with 5 Spice and Hoi Sin Noodles

Baked Cod in a Chorizo Broth

Anti-Valentine's Broken Heart Chocolate Cake

For those not feeling the love this year...

Charming Cakes & Bewitching Bakes

It's love at first bite with these sweet treats!

Hidden Heart Cake

This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 2 hours and 30 minutes and the ingredients detailed below can serve up to 16 people.

Red Velvet Strawberry Cake

Recipe Courtesy of Sarah Holden

Love Letter Cookies

Recipe courtesy of Heather Baird

These pancakes are a perfect treat for the one you love.

Chocolate Fondue

This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 17 minutes and the ingredients detailed below can serve up to 2 people.

Mini Blueberry Cheesecakes

This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 30 minutes and the ingredients detailed below can serve up to 1 person.

‘Get It On’ Valentine Showstopper Cake

This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 40 minutes and the ingredients detailed below can serve up to 1 person.

Molten Chocolate Cakes with Berries

This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 27 minutes and the ingredients detailed below can serve up to 6 people.

Chocolate Caramel Kisses

This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 50 minutes and the ingredients detailed below can serve up to 12 people.

‘Go On’ Dairy-Free Chocolate Cupcakes

This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 15 minutes and the ingredients detailed below can serve up to 12 people.

Egg in a Heart & Heart Bacon

To upgrade the brunch classic, use a cookie cutter to punch out hearts instead of circles from buttered slices of bread. Fry up the crust pieces, adding eggs to the holes after flipping. Serve the cut-out hearts alongside as "soldiers" for dipping into the yolks. 

All Valentine's Day Recipes

Tom Kerridge's Rib-Eye Steak with Brandy Mushroom Sauce

Marcus Wareing's Bloody Mary served with celery and a side of fresh oysters in their shell.

Marcus Wareing's Bloody Mary with Oysters

Heart-Shaped Lasagna Bundt

Dark Chocolate Truffles

oven baked omelette for two

Oven-Baked Omelette for Two

Steakhouse Sheet Pan Dinner for Two

Prawns vs Brown Shrimp Cocktail

Asma Khan's Monsoon Pakoras

Asma Khan's Jhal Steak

Hasselback Chicken Cordon Bleu

Tom Kerridge's Sea Bass with Squid and Chorizo Ragu

Michel Roux's roast spatchcock chicken

Michel Roux's Roast Spatchcock Chicken in a Pan

baked apples in puff pastry

Michel Roux's Baked Apples in Puff Pastry

salad lyonnaise

Michel Roux's Salad Lyonnaise With Sauccison

Michel Roux's Prawn Thermidor Tarlets

Michel Roux's Rascasse With Foraged Leaves

Classic Irish Coffee

Roasted Pepper and Goat Cheese Bruschetta

Red Velvet Strawberry Cake

Valentine's Day Gooey Broken Heart Cookies

Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Marshmallows

Michel Roux's Steak Hache

Belgian Waffle Layer Cake

Parma Ham, Goat's Cheese, Avocado and Fresh Herb Bruschetta

