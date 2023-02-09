Valentine's Day Recipes
Whether you’re planning a romantic Valentine's evening or you’ll celebrate Gal-entine’s Day (or, hey, even Guy-entine’s Day) - we have all the delicious recipes you need!
Red Velvet Heart Pancakes
These heart-shaped pancakes take breakfast in bed to a new level. Think of a squeeze bottle filled with batter as your kitchen paintbrush: Squirt a heart outline on a hot griddle, let it start to set, and then flood it with more batter for charming less-than-perfect hotcakes.
Romantic Meals for Two
Love is in the kitchen this Valentine's Day with these romantic recipes, perfect for two.
Anti-Valentine's Broken Heart Chocolate Cake
For those not feeling the love this year...Click here for recipe
Charming Cakes & Bewitching Bakes
It's love at first bite with these sweet treats!
Egg in a Heart & Heart Bacon
To upgrade the brunch classic, use a cookie cutter to punch out hearts instead of circles from buttered slices of bread. Fry up the crust pieces, adding eggs to the holes after flipping. Serve the cut-out hearts alongside as "soldiers" for dipping into the yolks.