Packed Punch: Indian Picnic Recipes

39 recipes
Featured Indian Picnic Recipes

There are so many great Indian picnic recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Chicken kebabs

Blueberry and Custard Samosas

Vegetarian Tandoori Kebabs

Sweet Potato Cakes

Saffron and Lemon Shrikhand Doughnuts

Tandoori Meatballs with Coriander Raita

Fish Koftas

Pakoras

Michelin Star Indian Chef Reveals How To Make The Perfect Dal | My Greatest Dishes

Atul Kochhar , the first Indian chef to be awarded a Michelin Star, gives us a step by step guide to creating a traditional Dal Makhani that his mother would make him as a child.

almost tandoori chicken

Almost Tandoori Chicken

In this 'Almost' Tandoori Chicken recipe, greek yoghurt tenderises the meat for a soft, juicy texture.

Irresistible Indian Picnic Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Indian picnic recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Spice up your al fresco adventures with these Indian picnic ideas. We’ve got scrummy salads, including an Indian potato salad, and a curried chicken salad, and if you’re craving the crunch, we've got the full house of samosas. Savoury potato vegetable samosas, sweet blueberry and custard samosas, and crab and coconut, the best of both! Indian picnic dishes don’t come much tastier than spice-rubbed lamb pops, vegetarian tandoori kebabs, or crispy pakoras, and you can dive into a sea of exotic flavours with our fabulous fish koftas. If you’ve got room for pud, try the gorgeously gooey gulab jamun for a seriously sweet treat. Pack your baskets to the brim with our irresistible Indian picnic recipes!

All Recipes

Asma Khan's Zucchini Paratha

Asma Khan's Aloo Gobi Matar

Jalebi

Gulab Jamun

Carrot salad

chicken and spinach samosas

Chicken and Spinach Samosas

Fried pea and mint patty sandwiches: pea-lafels

Potato Vegetable Samosas

Tandoori chicken

Cucumber Radish Salad

Coconut bean salad

Mango and baby tomato salad

Papaya and soybean salad

Indian Potato Salad

curried chicken salad

Curried chicken salad

Lobster rolls with curry mayonnaise

Mango shake

Spice Rubbed Lamb Pops

Weekend Roti

Stuffed Green Chillies

Chapatti

Achaari Salmon Wraps

Spiced Blinis with Smoked Salmon and Tom Yum Coke

