Packed Punch: Indian Picnic Recipes
If you're looking for a classic Indian recipe fit for a picnic, we've got a great selection of picnic ideas from India to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Indian Picnic Recipes
There are so many great Indian picnic recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Michelin Star Indian Chef Reveals How To Make The Perfect Dal | My Greatest Dishes
Atul Kochhar , the first Indian chef to be awarded a Michelin Star, gives us a step by step guide to creating a traditional Dal Makhani that his mother would make him as a child.
Almost Tandoori Chicken
In this 'Almost' Tandoori Chicken recipe, greek yoghurt tenderises the meat for a soft, juicy texture.Discover Now
Irresistible Indian Picnic Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Indian picnic recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Spice up your al fresco adventures with these Indian picnic ideas. We’ve got scrummy salads, including an Indian potato salad, and a curried chicken salad, and if you’re craving the crunch, we've got the full house of samosas. Savoury potato vegetable samosas, sweet blueberry and custard samosas, and crab and coconut, the best of both! Indian picnic dishes don’t come much tastier than spice-rubbed lamb pops, vegetarian tandoori kebabs, or crispy pakoras, and you can dive into a sea of exotic flavours with our fabulous fish koftas. If you’ve got room for pud, try the gorgeously gooey gulab jamun for a seriously sweet treat. Pack your baskets to the brim with our irresistible Indian picnic recipes!