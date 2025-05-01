Spice up your al fresco adventures with these Indian picnic ideas. We’ve got scrummy salads, including an Indian potato salad, and a curried chicken salad, and if you’re craving the crunch, we've got the full house of samosas. Savoury potato vegetable samosas, sweet blueberry and custard samosas, and crab and coconut, the best of both! Indian picnic dishes don’t come much tastier than spice-rubbed lamb pops, vegetarian tandoori kebabs, or crispy pakoras, and you can dive into a sea of exotic flavours with our fabulous fish koftas. If you’ve got room for pud, try the gorgeously gooey gulab jamun for a seriously sweet treat. Pack your baskets to the brim with our irresistible Indian picnic recipes!

