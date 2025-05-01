Food Network

Quick and Easy Indian Side Dish Recipes

63 recipes
Indian Side Dish Recipes

These Indian side dish ideas are unbelievably tasty! 

From crispy coriander potatoes to the classic Indian spinach and chickpeas and a wonderfully fragrant basmati rice pilaf with apricots, we’ve got incredible Indian side dish ideas to tantalise your taste buds. A flavour-packed five jewelled dal is a treasure trove of tasty treats, and if you’re having a party, impress your guests with sweet potato and goat’s cheese samosas, scrumptious spice-rubbed lamb pops, or traditional chapattis with a cool cucumber raita. A simple basmati rice is a classic curry companion, and there’s no better way to mop up every last drop of your sauce than with a coriander, garlic and chilli paratha.

Our Indian side dish recipes turn the bit-part players into the stars of the show!

Featured Indian Side Dish Recipes

There are so many great Indian side dish recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Spinach and Paneer Curry

Pakoras

Saag Paneer

Garlic and Coriander Naan

Sweet Potato and Goat’s Cheese Samosas

Tandoori Meatballs with Coriander Raita

Crab and Coconut Samosas

Stuffed Green Chillies

Michelin Star Indian Chef Reveals How To Make The Perfect Dal | My Greatest Dishes

Atul Kochhar , the first Indian chef to be awarded a Michelin Star, gives us a step by step guide to creating a traditional Dal Makhani that his mother would make him as a child.

five jewlled dahl

Five Jewelled Dal

Delve into this recipe for a five jewelled dal packed with flavour, lentils, and spice.

Sensational Indian Side Dishes

Whether you're looking for simple Indian side dish recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Transform simple sides into showstopping superstars with these Indian side dish ideas. Craving the crunch? Check out our perfect pakoras or crab and coconut samosas. For perfect picnic picky bits, how about tandoori meatballs with a coriander raita, or scrummy stuffed green chillies. No list of Indian side dishes is complete without a garlic and coriander naan, a sensational saag paneer, or a fresh and vibrant Indian salad known as katchumba, while quick and easy midweek family meals don’t come much better than everyday red lentils with rice, a chickpea-based chana balti, or a healthy tenderstem biryani. For a smorgasbord of spectacular sides, check out our Indian side dish recipes.

Asma Khan's Dosti Roti and Keema Mattar

Asma Khan's Courgette and Pea Paratha

Asma Khan's Prawn Biryani

Asma Khan's Zarda

Asma Khan's Aloo Gobi Matar

Chana Balti

chicken and spinach samosas

Chicken and Spinach Samosas

Crispy coriander potatoes

Potato Vegetable Samosas

Tenderstem Biryani

Anjum Anand's Paneer and Pepper Karahi

Simple basmati rice

Indian Wholemeal Griddle Breads (Chapatis)

Mum's Everyday Red Lentils

Indian Potato Salad

Indian spinach and chickpeas

Oven Roasted Cauliflower with Turmeric and Ginger

Spiced okra

Peach mustard chutney

Quick pickled cucumbers

Basmati Rice Pilaf with Apricots

Spice Rubbed Lamb Pops

Broccoli and Dill Raita Coleslaw

