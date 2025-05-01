Quick and Easy Indian Side Dish Recipes
If you're looking for a classic Indian side dish recipe, we've got a great selection of side dishes from India to ensure you dine in style.
Indian Side Dish Recipes
These Indian side dish ideas are unbelievably tasty!
From crispy coriander potatoes to the classic Indian spinach and chickpeas and a wonderfully fragrant basmati rice pilaf with apricots, we’ve got incredible Indian side dish ideas to tantalise your taste buds. A flavour-packed five jewelled dal is a treasure trove of tasty treats, and if you’re having a party, impress your guests with sweet potato and goat’s cheese samosas, scrumptious spice-rubbed lamb pops, or traditional chapattis with a cool cucumber raita. A simple basmati rice is a classic curry companion, and there’s no better way to mop up every last drop of your sauce than with a coriander, garlic and chilli paratha.
Our Indian side dish recipes turn the bit-part players into the stars of the show!
Featured Indian Side Dish Recipes
There are so many great Indian side dish recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Michelin Star Indian Chef Reveals How To Make The Perfect Dal | My Greatest Dishes
Atul Kochhar , the first Indian chef to be awarded a Michelin Star, gives us a step by step guide to creating a traditional Dal Makhani that his mother would make him as a child.
Five Jewelled Dal
Delve into this recipe for a five jewelled dal packed with flavour, lentils, and spice.Discover Now