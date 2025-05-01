Indian Side Dish Recipes

These Indian side dish ideas are unbelievably tasty!

From crispy coriander potatoes to the classic Indian spinach and chickpeas and a wonderfully fragrant basmati rice pilaf with apricots, we’ve got incredible Indian side dish ideas to tantalise your taste buds. A flavour-packed five jewelled dal is a treasure trove of tasty treats, and if you’re having a party, impress your guests with sweet potato and goat’s cheese samosas, scrumptious spice-rubbed lamb pops, or traditional chapattis with a cool cucumber raita. A simple basmati rice is a classic curry companion, and there’s no better way to mop up every last drop of your sauce than with a coriander, garlic and chilli paratha.

Our Indian side dish recipes turn the bit-part players into the stars of the show!