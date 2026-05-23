For subtle luxury and full-on flavour, these salmon salad ideas are the catch of the day. Get your grill on with BBQ’d Alaska salmon with wild rice salad, or grilled salmon with citrus-fennel salad and grilled escarole. For mouthwatering mains, try a miso-glazed salmon noodle salad, salmon kebabs with quinoa and grapefruit salad, or oolong tea smoked salmon with kohlrabi and apple remoulade for a touch of dinner party decadence. Salmon and salad dishes don’t come much simpler than asparagus and smoked salmon bundles, while for a light lunch at home, at work, or at a picnic, try a tenderstem, Scottish smoked salmon and toasted seed salad with lemon dressing. Our salmon salad recipes are o-fish-ally delicious!

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