Salmon Salad Recipes that Eat Like a Main
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If you're looking for a classic salmon salad recipe, we've got a great selection of salmon salad dishes to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Salmon Salad Recipes
There are so many great salmon salad recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Ina Makes Baked Salmon Niçoise For A Baby Shower | Barefoot Contessa
To celebrate her friend's baby shower, Ina Garten cooks a delicious baked salmon and prepares some very creative table decorations!
Miso-Glazed Salmon Noodle Salad
Our mouthwatering miso-glazed salmon noodle salad is fresh, salty-sweet and full of punch - a light, Japanese-inspired dish that delivers big on flavour.Discover Now
Sensational Salmon Salad Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple salmon salad recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
For subtle luxury and full-on flavour, these salmon salad ideas are the catch of the day. Get your grill on with BBQ’d Alaska salmon with wild rice salad, or grilled salmon with citrus-fennel salad and grilled escarole. For mouthwatering mains, try a miso-glazed salmon noodle salad, salmon kebabs with quinoa and grapefruit salad, or oolong tea smoked salmon with kohlrabi and apple remoulade for a touch of dinner party decadence. Salmon and salad dishes don’t come much simpler than asparagus and smoked salmon bundles, while for a light lunch at home, at work, or at a picnic, try a tenderstem, Scottish smoked salmon and toasted seed salad with lemon dressing. Our salmon salad recipes are o-fish-ally delicious!