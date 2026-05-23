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Salmon Salad Recipes that Eat Like a Main

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Featured Salmon Salad Recipes

There are so many great salmon salad recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Smoked Salmon Rillette with Pickled Cucumber

Grilled Salmon with Citrus-Fennel Salad and Grilled Escarole

Salmon salad with red chilli-caesar dressing

Salmon kebabs with quinoa and grapefruit salad

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Ina Makes Baked Salmon Niçoise For A Baby Shower | Barefoot Contessa

To celebrate her friend's baby shower, Ina Garten cooks a delicious baked salmon and prepares some very creative table decorations!

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Miso-Glazed Salmon Noodle Salad

Our mouthwatering miso-glazed salmon noodle salad is fresh, salty-sweet and full of punch - a light, Japanese-inspired dish that delivers big on flavour.

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Sensational Salmon Salad Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple salmon salad recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
For subtle luxury and full-on flavour, these salmon salad ideas are the catch of the day. Get your grill on with BBQ’d Alaska salmon with wild rice salad, or grilled salmon with citrus-fennel salad and grilled escarole. For mouthwatering mains, try a miso-glazed salmon noodle salad, salmon kebabs with quinoa and grapefruit salad, or oolong tea smoked salmon with kohlrabi and apple remoulade for a touch of dinner party decadence. Salmon and salad dishes don’t come much simpler than asparagus and smoked salmon bundles, while for a light lunch at home, at work, or at a picnic, try a tenderstem, Scottish smoked salmon and toasted seed salad with lemon dressing. Our salmon salad recipes are o-fish-ally delicious!

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Miso-Glazed Salmon Noodle Salad

Griddled salmon salad

Salmon kebabs with quinoa and grapefruit salad

Barbecued Alaska Salmon and Wild Rice Salad

Smoked Salmon and Egg Salad Tartines

Bowties with pancetta, grilled salmon and artichokes, and mixed greens with russian-peppercorn dressing

Salmon cobb salad in creamy dill dressing

Salmon salad with red chilli-caesar dressing

Wild Alaska salmon and couscous salad with pomegranate and mint

Salmon Salad

Achaari Salmon Wraps

Pan-Seared Salmon with Kale and Apple Salad

Grilled Salmon with Citrus-Fennel Salad and Grilled Escarole

Rachel Khoo's Summer salad with a perfectly soft boiled egg

Cucumber Ribbon Salad

Smoked Salmon and Apple Carpaccio

Raw Fish Salad (Ho Wan Yue Sang)

Smoked Salmon Rillette with Pickled Cucumber

Tenderstem, Scottish Smoked Salmon and Toasted Seed Salad with Lemon Dressing

Oolong Tea Smoked Salmon with Kohlrabi and Apple Remoulade

Asparagus and Smoked Salmon Bundles

Homely Ocean Pie

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Grilled salmon with red wine bbq sauce, hazelnut butter and cracked wheat salad with grilled vegetables

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Seared salmon with beet risotto, sauteed spinach, wild mushrooms and a beet and carrot micro-green salad with carrot sauce

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