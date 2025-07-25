Spanish Vegetarian Recipes

Ready to veg out Spanish-style? These Spanish vegetarian ideas bring a rainbow of Mediterranean flavours to your kitchen!

From bustling Barcelona tapas bars to rustic countryside kitchens, Spanish vegetarian dishes are all about celebrating the freshest produce and boldest flavours, from a simple Spanish tortilla to a roasted squash and apple tart and a lightly spiced courgette and tomato casserole. No list of Spanish vegetarian dishes is complete without a Mediterranean grilled vegetable pie or a vegetarian paella, and is there anything more Spanish than a cool gazpacho, a plate of patatas bravas, or a bowl of blistered padron peppers with olive and basil salt?

Our Spanish vegetarian recipes are sure to plant a smile on your face!