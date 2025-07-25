Food Network

Sun-Kissed and Simple: Spanish Vegetarian Recipes

33 recipes
Spanish Vegetarian Recipes

Ready to veg out Spanish-style? These Spanish vegetarian ideas bring a rainbow of Mediterranean flavours to your kitchen!

From bustling Barcelona tapas bars to rustic countryside kitchens, Spanish vegetarian dishes are all about celebrating the freshest produce and boldest flavours, from a simple Spanish tortilla to a roasted squash and apple tart and a lightly spiced courgette and tomato casserole. No list of Spanish vegetarian dishes is complete without a Mediterranean grilled vegetable pie or a vegetarian paella, and is there anything more Spanish than a cool gazpacho, a plate of patatas bravas, or a bowl of blistered padron peppers with olive and basil salt?  

Our Spanish vegetarian recipes are sure to plant a smile on your face!

There are so many great Spanish vegetarian recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Marcus Wareing's Padrón Peppers

Escalivada (Roasted Red Pepper and Aubergine)

Chilled white gazpacho

Patatas Bravas

Marcus Makes A DELICIOUS Gazpacho With A Twist | Marcus In The Med: Mallorca

Marcus takes us to his outdoor kitchen in Cala Tuent and makes his Gazpacho with a twist. He also takes us to the Michelin-awarded restaurant Marc Fosh for a special dish.

Easy Potato Courgette Croquettes with Honey Mustard Dip

This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 1 hour and the ingredients detailed can serve up to 20 people.

Incredible Spanish Vegetarian Dishes

Whether you're looking for simple Spanish vegetarian recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Looking to add Mediterranean magic to your meat-free meals? These Spanish vegetarian ideas are the real deal - full of sunshine, spice, and plenty of soul! For the ultimate tapas spread, pile your table high with patatas a la pobre, or ‘poor man’s potatoes’, classic Spanish baked butter beans, or Michelin maestro Marcus Wareing’s padron peppers. For a comforting winter warmer, try an Old World vegetable soup. Escalivada (roasted red pepper and aubergine) is one of the iconic Spanish vegetarian dishes, and if you’re craving the crunch, try a batch of easy potato courgette croquettes with a zingy honey mustard dip. With our sensational Spanish vegetarian recipes, you’ll never miss the meat!

Marcus Wareing's Padrón Peppers

Blistered Padron Peppers with Olive-and-Basil Salt

Patatas A Lo Pobre

Veggie Benedict with Hollandaise Sauce

Yellow rice

Old world vegetable soup

Simple Spanish tortilla

Escalivada (Roasted Red Pepper and Aubergine)

Stuffed Onions

Fusilli with Tomato, Rocket and Feta

Easy Potato Courgette Croquettes with Honey Mustard Dip

Mediterranean Grilled Vegetable Pie

Watermelon gazpacho

Chilled white gazpacho

Gazpacho

Warm shaved fennel with pink grapefruit

Vegetarian Paella

Smashed Caramelised Plantains Platanos Al Caldero

White gazpacho with grapes and toasted almonds

Sweet Couscous Omelette

Roasted squash and apple tart

Griddled Potatoes with Tomato Aioli

Spanish Baked Butter Beans

Spicy couscous and vegetables

