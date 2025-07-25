Sun-Kissed and Simple: Spanish Vegetarian Recipes
If you're looking for a classic Spanish vegetarian recipe, we've got a great selection of vegetarian dishes from Spain to ensure you dine in style.
Ready to veg out Spanish-style? These Spanish vegetarian ideas bring a rainbow of Mediterranean flavours to your kitchen!
From bustling Barcelona tapas bars to rustic countryside kitchens, Spanish vegetarian dishes are all about celebrating the freshest produce and boldest flavours, from a simple Spanish tortilla to a roasted squash and apple tart and a lightly spiced courgette and tomato casserole. No list of Spanish vegetarian dishes is complete without a Mediterranean grilled vegetable pie or a vegetarian paella, and is there anything more Spanish than a cool gazpacho, a plate of patatas bravas, or a bowl of blistered padron peppers with olive and basil salt?
Our Spanish vegetarian recipes are sure to plant a smile on your face!
Featured Spanish Vegetarian Recipes
There are so many great Spanish vegetarian recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Marcus Makes A DELICIOUS Gazpacho With A Twist | Marcus In The Med: Mallorca
Marcus takes us to his outdoor kitchen in Cala Tuent and makes his Gazpacho with a twist. He also takes us to the Michelin-awarded restaurant Marc Fosh for a special dish.
Easy Potato Courgette Croquettes with Honey Mustard Dip
This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 1 hour and the ingredients detailed can serve up to 20 people.Discover Now