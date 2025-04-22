Asma grew up in Calcutta, where no birthday party or picnic was complete without a vegetable chop. Potato-based chops, usually covered in breadcrumbs and deep-fried, were a popular street food in Bengal. The origins of potato and vegetable combinations mixed together to form a cylindrical croquette-shaped chop have often been traced to the Portuguese influence in India, not least because they introduced potatoes to India in the early seventeenth century. Tikki are a flat, disk-shaped version of potato chops and are more widely available in India. Often made on large tawas on carts in the street, they are served piping hot with chutney. This recipe combines two of Asma's favourite things: potatoes and corn!