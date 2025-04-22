Asma Khan's Aloo Makai Tikki
Asma grew up in Calcutta, where no birthday party or picnic was complete without a vegetable chop. Potato-based chops, usually covered in breadcrumbs and deep-fried, were a popular street food in Bengal. The origins of potato and vegetable combinations mixed together to form a cylindrical croquette-shaped chop have often been traced to the Portuguese influence in India, not least because they introduced potatoes to India in the early seventeenth century. Tikki are a flat, disk-shaped version of potato chops and are more widely available in India. Often made on large tawas on carts in the street, they are served piping hot with chutney. This recipe combines two of Asma's favourite things: potatoes and corn!
Ingredients
Method
- Boil the potatoes in their skins until tender to the point of a knife. Drain and leave to cool, then remove the skins and cut into small, even-sized cubes. In a separate pan, boil the corn until cooked. Drain and set aside.
- Heat the oil in a deep saucepan over a medium heat. Add the sesame seeds, followed by the grated ginger and chopped green chiles, and stir for a minute.
- Add the ground cumin, chili powder, and turmeric, and stir for 30 seconds. If the spices are catching or burning, add a spray of water and continue to stir.
- Add the cooked potatoes and corn, and stir-fry, then add the salt and mix, using the back of a wooden spoon to gently break up the potatoes and smooth out any lumps. Remove from the heat and stir through the chopped cilantro and lemon juice. Let cool
- With oiled hands, divide the potato mixture into 12 even-sized balls and press flat into patties. Cover and store in the fridge until you are ready to fry them-these are best eaten when freshly fried.
- Heat enough oil for shallow-frying in a large skillet over a medium- high heat.
- Fry 2-3 tikkis at a time as you will need space to turn them. Fry for about 2 minutes on each side. Remove with a slotted spoon to drain on paper towels.
- Serve hot, with the mint and coriander chutney on the side.
