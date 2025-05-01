Pump up the protein with these high protein Indian dishes! Start your day with a protein-packed paneer pakora, and for a luscious legume, a chickpea chana balti is just the ticket. Swim in a sea of scrumminess with sweet potato rice and tandoori halibut, while a Goan beef curry with vinegar is high protein perfection. No list of Indian high protein dishes is complete without a tasty turkey curry, or vegan tamarind-glazed tofu sliders with Indian coleslaw and masala wedges. For family favourites, try a slow-cooked curried chicken with cauliflower, or spiced Indian chicken with the flavours of fenugreek, garam masala, cardamom and cayenne pepper. Pack a punch with these high protein Indian recipes.

Read More