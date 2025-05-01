Power Up: High Protein Indian Recipes
24 recipes
If you're looking for a classic Indian high protein recipe, we've got a great selection of high protein dishes from India to ensure you dine in style.
Featured High Protein Indian Recipes
There are so many great high protein Indian recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Slow-Cooked Barbecued Indian Spiced Lamb With Coconut Beans | Tom Kerridge Barbecues
Tom Kerridge teaches us how to make an Indian inspired dish with marinated slow-cooked lamb shoulder and coconut beans with a refreshing side of cool yoghurt sauce.
Indian-Spiced Chicken
Made with yoghurt, garlic, and a medley of fresh spices, this recipe for a creamy Indian-spiced chicken will nourish you from the inside out.Discover Now
Delicious Indian High Protein Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Indian high protein recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Pump up the protein with these high protein Indian dishes! Start your day with a protein-packed paneer pakora, and for a luscious legume, a chickpea chana balti is just the ticket. Swim in a sea of scrumminess with sweet potato rice and tandoori halibut, while a Goan beef curry with vinegar is high protein perfection. No list of Indian high protein dishes is complete without a tasty turkey curry, or vegan tamarind-glazed tofu sliders with Indian coleslaw and masala wedges. For family favourites, try a slow-cooked curried chicken with cauliflower, or spiced Indian chicken with the flavours of fenugreek, garam masala, cardamom and cayenne pepper. Pack a punch with these high protein Indian recipes.