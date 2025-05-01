Food Network

Power Up: High Protein Indian Recipes

Featured High Protein Indian Recipes

There are so many great high protein Indian recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Slow-Cooked Barbecued Indian Spiced Lamb With Coconut Beans | Tom Kerridge Barbecues

Tom Kerridge teaches us how to make an Indian inspired dish with marinated slow-cooked lamb shoulder and coconut beans with a refreshing side of cool yoghurt sauce.

Indian-Spiced Chicken

Made with yoghurt, garlic, and a medley of fresh spices, this recipe for a creamy Indian-spiced chicken will nourish you from the inside out.

Delicious Indian High Protein Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Indian high protein recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Pump up the protein with these high protein Indian dishes! Start your day with a protein-packed paneer pakora, and for a luscious legume, a chickpea chana balti is just the ticket. Swim in a sea of scrumminess with sweet potato rice and tandoori halibut, while a Goan beef curry with vinegar is high protein perfection. No list of Indian high protein dishes is complete without a tasty turkey curry, or vegan tamarind-glazed tofu sliders with Indian coleslaw and masala wedges. For family favourites, try a slow-cooked curried chicken with cauliflower, or spiced Indian chicken with the flavours of fenugreek, garam masala, cardamom and cayenne pepper. Pack a punch with these high protein Indian recipes.

Asma Khan's Dosti Roti and Keema Mattar

Asma Khan's Jhal Steak

Asma Khan's Hasher Mangsho Bhuna

Asma Khan's Sirka Gosht

Asma Khan's Hariyali Murgh

Chana Balti

Indian-Spiced Chicken

Open-faced curried chicken salad sandwich

Paneer pakoras

Boere Breyani

Goan Beef Curry with Vinegar: Beef Vindaloo

Tandoori chicken

Lamb and Potato Korma

Curried chicken salad

Sweet potato rice with tandoori halibut

Curry chicken skewers

Turkey Curry

Rajasthani Lamb Curry

Tamarind-Glazed Tofu Sliders with Indian Coleslaw and Masala Wedges

Spiced Indian Chicken

Chicken Tikka Masala

No-butter chicken

Slow-cooked Curried Chicken with Cauliflower

Grilled chicken curry with peanut dipping sauce

