Dipping Sauce Recipes

Dip, dunk, and dive into this irresistible collection of dipping sauce ideas!

We’ve got a number of great dipping sauces, including a seven-layer vegetarian Greek dip, an eight-layer chicken chilli dip, a nine-layer cheeseburger dip, and a ten layer Chicago dog dip! If you want to dip into the classics, how about a smoky roasted red pepper, a creamy onion dip, roasted broccoli and cheddar cheese, or a Middle East-inspired harissa tzatziki. Feeling fancy? Try an artichoke and spinach dip straight from the oven, turn up the heat even more with a spicy ginger and coconut edamame dip, or go Deep South delicious with a Charleston cheese dip topped with crispy bacon.

Scooped, swirled, or shared, these dipping sauce recipes are dunkin’ delight!