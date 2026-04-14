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Simply Fantasdip: Dipping Sauce Recipes

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Simply Fantasdip: Dipping Sauce Recipe Collections

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Dipping Sauce Recipes

Dip, dunk, and dive into this irresistible collection of dipping sauce ideas!

We’ve got a number of great dipping sauces, including a seven-layer vegetarian Greek dip, an eight-layer chicken chilli dip, a nine-layer cheeseburger dip, and a ten layer Chicago dog dip! If you want to dip into the classics, how about a smoky roasted red pepper, a creamy onion dip, roasted broccoli and cheddar cheese, or a Middle East-inspired harissa tzatziki. Feeling fancy? Try an artichoke and spinach dip straight from the oven, turn up the heat even more with a spicy ginger and coconut edamame dip, or go Deep South delicious with a Charleston cheese dip topped with crispy bacon.

Scooped, swirled, or shared, these dipping sauce recipes are dunkin’ delight!

Featured Dipping Sauce Recipes

There are so many great dipping sauce recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Eight-Layer Chicken Chilli Dip

Greek Yogurt Onion Dip

Spinach and Cannellini Bean Dip

Hummus Trio

Warm Artichoke and Bacon Dip

Roasted Red Pepper and Walnut Dip

Tom Kerridge's Smoked Aubergine Dip & Flame Grilled Flatbreads

Caviar dip

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How To Make Your Chicken Katsu Curry Takeaway At Home (With Sauces!) | Gok Wan’s Easy Asian

Chicken katsu curry is now one of the most popular East Asian dishes in the UK and Gok Wan shows off his recipe for the perfect takeaway style dinner, with sauces too!

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Creamy Beet Hummus

The sweet earthiness of beets breathes new life into this Middle Eastern favourite served with a dollop of creamy labneh and topped with black sesame seeds and coriander.

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Delicious Dipping Sauce Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple dipping sauce recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Veggies, wedges, pitta or chips, get dip down and delicious with this lineup of dipping sauce ideas from around the world! Almond hummus is a tasty twist on tradition, and you can take a taste trip down Mexico way with a chorizo mushroom queso dip. Have a walk on the warm side with a hot spinach and artichoke dip, and for dipping sauces that scream pure comfort, superstar chef Tom Kerridge’s smoked aubergine dip with flame-grilled flatbreads is a serious scrummy starter. Get your game on with spicy buffalo onion rings and blue cheese dip, and if you’re all about indulgence, a caviar dip is sheer decadence in a bowl. From party platters to quiet nights in, these dipping sauce recipes are que-so tasty!

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Creamy Beet Hummus

PEPPADEW® Creamy Artichoke Dip

Tom Kerridge's Smoked Aubergine Dip & Flame Grilled Flatbreads

Artichoke-Spinach Dip Bread

Really onion dip

Curry dip

warm spinach and artichoke dip

Warm Spinach and Artichoke Dip

Spicy buffalo onion rings and blue cheese dip

peppadew dip

Peppadew Dip

Artichoke Dip

Artichoke Spinach Dip - Slimmed

Gorgonzola Spinach Artichoke Dip

Pan-fried Onion Dip

Five layer mexican dip

Tuscan bean dip

Caviar dip

Roasted red pepper dip

Ricotta dip for vegetables

Edamame dip

Black-eyed pea dip

Pea and leek dip

Ranch dip and baby carrots

Chorizo mushroom queso dip

Roasted Red Pepper Dip

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