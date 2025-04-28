Food Network

Secrets of the Curry Kitchen

Share

Behind The Scenes

Episodes

S01, E01

Watch on
Discovery Plus Logo

S01, E02

S01, E03

S01, E04

Recipes from the Show

All
Main Course
Side Dish
Dessert

Asma Khan's Chicken Kabab Burgers

Asma Khan's Mini Lamb Koftas

Asma Khan's Shahi Tukra

Asma Khan's Dosti Roti and Keema Mattar

Asma Khan's 9 Jewel Korma

Asma Khan's Chile Chocolate Barfi

Asma Khan's Jhal Steak

Asma Khan's Hasher Mangsho Bhuna

Asma Khan's Courgette and Pea Paratha

Asma Khan's Gajjar Ka Halwa (Carrot Halwa)

Asma Khan's Prawn Biryani

Asma Khan's Zarda

Asma Khan's Jhal Farezi

Asma Khan's Railway Curry

Asma Khan's Sirka Gosht

Asma Khan's Hariyali Murgh

Asma Khan's Jali Kabab (Lamb Kabab)

Asma Khan's Aloo Makai Tikki

Asma Khan's Calcutta Haka Chilli Chicken

Asma Khan's Aloo Gobi Matar

A fallback image for Food Network UK